LAAD 2019: Israel Shipyards Presents its Advanced Solutions

(Source: Israel Shipyards; issued March 28, 2019)

Israel Shipyards Ltd., an SK Group member presents its advanced solutions for seaborne interdiction and prevention of terrorist and illegal activities for navies, law enforcement and HLS forces, at LAAD 2019.



Israel Shipyards will introduce coastal defense vessels for short- and long-distance protection, developed to prevent illegal activity and maritime terrorism, provide coastal protection for Naval forces, and protect territorial waters and EEZs.



The company will present a range of vessels and combat-proven solutions, including Shaldag Fast Patrol Craft and OPVs with a high level of maneuverability and capabilities. Among the solutions installed on these vessels are cutting-edge weapon systems as well as command and control, electro-optics, and night vision systems.



-- Shaldag Fast Patrol Craft (FPC) Family

The company will showcase one model of Fast Patrol Craft (FPC), the SHALDAG MK II. The FPCs are made of marine aluminum and driven by water jets, with a speed of above 45 knots even in rough seas. It provides outstanding maneuverability and minimal draft, enabling operation in shallow waters. The SHALDAG MK II is designed for coastal protection as well as for rivers.



"We welcome cooperation between Israel shipyards and Naval forces worldwide and in Latin American in particular," says Mr. Eitan Zucker ISL's CEO: "The recent delivery of four Shaldag Fast Patrol Craft to Argentina is a major milestone in our activities in the region, and we are looking forward to expand it furthermore"



-- Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV)

The company will also showcase the most advanced and cost-effective OPV available. Designed mainly for coastal protection, drilling rigs, and offshore facilities, they have variety of remotely controlled and stabilized armament systems. With a hull made of steel and a superstructure of aluminum, the vessel sails at high speeds (above 32 knots).

Weapon control stations and navigation systems are installed on the command bridge, enabling the commanding officer to have centralized control from the bridge. A helipad is also optional. The new version is available with a modern bridge structure design.





Israel Shipyards Ltd. is one of the largest privately-owned shipbuilding and repair facilities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The manufacturing and repair plant is spread over 330,000 sq. meters with 45,000 sq. meters of covered facilities and a wharf length of 900 meters. Israel Shipyards operates a Syncrolift with 3,600 tons of lifting capacity and has a total berthing area length of 1000 meters with 12 meters of water depth.



The company’s main offerings cover SAAR class, missile corvettes including SAAR 4, SAAR 4.5 and SAAR S-72, Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), fast patrol craft including Shaldag MK II – MK V, commercial ships, tugboats, and multipurpose boats. Over the past decades, the company has built and delivered a large number of these vessels, which are in active service in the Israeli Navy as well as in the Navies, coast guards, and law enforcement authorities of countries around the world.



Israel Shipyards employs about 400 people, including more than 40 engineers in the design department. Its management is comprised of highly experienced and skilled professionals with extensive naval and technical backgrounds.



