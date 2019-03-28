Four Mi-24 Helicopters Enter the Service with Army Aviation Brigade in Sverdlovsk Region, Central Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 28, 2019)

Four Mi-24 Crocodile attack helicopters have entered the service with a newly-formed army aviation brigade stationed in Sverdlovsk region.



The new equipment will significantly increase the combat capabilities of the brigade. Mi-24 helicopters will perform tasks as part of tactical flight exercises, and will also be used in various tactical exercises from company to brigade level.



The equipment of the helicopter allows you to fly day and night, even in difficult meteorological conditions.



