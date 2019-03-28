The Royal Malaysian Air Force is the World’s Highest Airbus H225M Military Flyer in 2018

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued March 28, 2019)

LANGKAWI --- Airbus Helicopters held a ceremony at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) to honour the Royal Malaysian Air Force for being the H225M military operator that logged the most number of flight hours worldwide in 2018.



The event was attended by General Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Affendi Bin Buang TUDM, Chief of Air Force. Fabrice Rochereau, Head of Sales, Airbus Helicopters South East Asia & Pacific and Raymond Lim, Head of Country, Airbus Malaysia presented the Air Force Chief with the award to commemorate this milestone.



The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s H225M pilots who have achieved 1,500, 1,000 and 500 flight hours respectively on the H225M helicopter were also presented with flight hours achievement awards at this memorable event.



The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s fleet of 12 H225M helicopters has been in service since 2012. Designed for the most demanding missions, these H225Ms have participated in various exercises and humanitarian missions, including flood rescue and lifesaving operations. Together, they have achieved 16,000 flight hours.





