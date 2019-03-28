AFGSC Orders B-1B Safety Stand-Down

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued March 28, 2019)

BARKSDALE AFB, La. --- The Air Force Global Strike Command commander ordered a safety stand-down of the B-1B Lancer fleet March 28.



During a routine inspection of the B-1B drogue chute system, potentially fleet-wide issues were identified with the rigging of the drogue chute. It appears to be a procedural issue and is unrelated to the previous problem with egress system components.



As a precautionary measure, the commander directed a holistic inspection of the entire egress system. The safety stand-down will afford maintenance and Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians the necessary time to thoroughly inspect each aircraft.



As these inspections are completed and any issues are resolved, aircraft will return to flight.



The safety of Airmen is the command’s top priority and this precautionary step will enable the command to correct any potential issues.



