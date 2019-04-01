Rafael at LAAD 2019

(Source: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; issued April 01, 2019)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will showcase a variety of products for internal security, space and current and future Brazilian military programs, including the Spyder air-defense system shown here in truck-mounted version. (Rafael photo)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. is participating in LAAD Expo 2019, RioCentro, RJ, Brazil, April 2-5, 2019.



The Latin American defense and security market is a significant growth area for Rafael, and it is seeking to expand its presence in the region.



Rafael has developed advanced solutions to meet customer requirements across all military and para-military forces in Latin America, such as homeland security, cyber defense, Air-to-Air missiles, Air Defense systems, C4ISTAR systems, and more.



Rafael’s expert capabilities provide military and police forces collector-to-effector solutions for tight urban warfare and homeland security, both against terror and criminal activity, as is the case of Brazil’s favelas. These capabilities are comprised of an infrastructure of highly accurate and reliable sensors, airborne or on the ground, for surveillance, reconnaissance, tactical intelligence and big data analysis, as well as tailor-made technologies to close the circle and enable accurate and effective neutralization of the threat with minimum collateral damage.



Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has established a solution to offer Brazil a modern, agile, cost-effective system for on demand, high-resolution imaging from space. This will provide Brazil with a strategic national capability, for military and civilian purposes, in support of current and future security challenges. During the evolvement of the program, Rafael will contribute its unmatched experience in fields of "new concepts for modern surveillance", big data analysis, imagery analysis, cyber security and more.



Rafael continues to be committed to a strategy to engage and cooperate with local companies by forming joint ventures and partnerships to enhance local production, thereby supporting the local economies.



At LAAD 2019, Rafael will present the following systems:



Air Defense:

-- SPYDER SR/MR – Family of Short and Medium Range Air Defense systems using the i-Derby and Python-5 missiles. This commonality between the use of the missiles for air defense and on front-line fighters is one of the main features and advantages of the system. SPYDER is in operation with five international customers.



-- DRONE DOME Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), designed to detect, track, and neutralize drones either by jamming their communication or destroying them using a high-powered laser. Drone Dome, recently supplied to the UK Armed Forces, will be offered to Brazil for a range of civil applications.



Precise, E-O, Tactical Missiles:

-- SPIKE FAMILY - Multi-purpose, multi-platform, tactical, guided-missile systems for ranges of 150 m to 30 km. Rafael is offering to the AvEx (army aviation) a full armament upgrade package for the Fennec & Panther helicopters. For this program Rafael joined Akaer, a highly-skilled Brazilian aerospace company. SPIKE has been sold to 31 nations, with over 30,000 missiles already supplied, and some 5,500 fired in tests and combat.



-- SPIKE FIREFLY - a revolutionary, innovative miniature electro-optical tactical loitering munition, designed for light maneuvering ground forces such as infantry, Marines or Special Forces, optimal for urban warfare.



Aerial Systems:

-- LITENING 5 - New generation navigation and targeting pod featuring advanced high-resolution sensors for effective stand-off identification and targeting.



-- RECCELITE XR – Real-time multi-spectral reconnaissance system for stand-in and stand-off missions.



-- PYTHON-5 - Full sphere advanced air-to-air IR missile and air defense missile.



--I-DERBY – Affordable Beyond-Visual-Range, SDR seeker, latest generation air-to-air and air defense missile



-- SPICE FAMILY (2000, 1000, 250) – Family of stand-off air-to-ground gliding bombs based on Rafael's unique scene-matching technology for precise hits at ranges of up to 100 km.



Communication:

-- BNET SDR FAMILY - Broadband MANET IP Software-Defined Radio for ground and air applications.



Cyber:

-- CYBER DOME - Patent-based one-of-a-kind holistic suite of Cyber defense solutions. The Cyber Dome architecture is composed of multiple layers of defense solutions, starting from the traditional ones like firewalls, antivirus etc., and up to the most complex ones like unique technology for handling multi classification information and SCADA systems.



SPACE SYSTEMS:

-- LITESAT - High performance low-cost microsatellite system, for Electro-Optic Earth-Observation missions, suitable for dual use: military and civilian. The space system consists of a constellation of microsatellites. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has established a solution to offer Brazil a modern, agile, cost-effective system for on-demand, high-resolution imaging from space.



Please visit us at PAVILION 3, STAND J45.



