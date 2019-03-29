Saab at LAAD 2019

(Source: SAAB; issued March 29, 2019)

Saab will present its broad portfolio of solutions for land, air and sea at LAAD International Defense and Security 2019 April 2-5 at the Riocentro exhibition center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



In addition to the Gripen fighter full-size replica and simulator, visitors will be able to get acquainted with naval solutions such as the Mine Countermeasure Vessel (MCMV) and the 9LV combat management system. Saab will also exhibit land solutions such as the RBS 70 NG man-portable air defence system, and the Training and Simulation portfolio that includes live and virtual simulation.



Saab considers LAAD an important opportunity to meet with potential partners and customers to strengthen its long-term and solid relationship with Brazil and Latin America, In addition, the exhibition is also an important arena to discuss the future of the defence and security industry in the region.



“Latin America is a strategic region for Saab, with great market potential. But more than that, it has immense potential for great partnerships. In addition to providing products and services, we seek to develop the local defence industry in partnership with domestic companies, as is already happening in the Brazilian Gripen Programme”, says Marianna Silva, head of Saab Brazil.



As a complete defence and security company, Saab will bring to its booth a wide range of highly technological products to meet the needs of the three forces: Navy, Army and Air Force. Some of these solutions are already in use in Latin America, such as the RBS 70, short-range laser-guided missile system and the new generation of the solution, RBS 70 NG, recently acquired by the Brazilian Army. On display will also be training and simulation solutions, with a contract for live training signed by the Brazilian Navy in 2007, for the supply of portable weapon simulators.



Among the products that Saab will exhibit at LAAD are:



--Gripen fighter, including full-size replica and flight simulator

--MCM mine countermeasures vessel

--Naval radar systems

--Surface-based radar family

--Weapon control systems

--Double Eagle remotely operated underwater vehicle

--9LV Combat Management System

--RBS15 anti-ship missile system

--RBS 70 NG short-range laser-guided missile system

--Training and simulation solutions





Wednesday 3 April



11.30, Virgilio da Veiga Junior, Sales Director at Saab, will provide insight on Saabs latest contract for RBS 70 NG to the Brazilian Army and also brief on our latest offering – MSHORAD, a mobile air defence system. Gen. Alexandre de Almeida Porto, Commander of the 1st Brigade of Anti-airship Artillery will participate speaking about the use of RBS 70 by the Brazilian Army. Held at Saab stand, Pavillion 3, J-10.



14.00, Mikael Franzén, Vice President, head of business unit Gripen Brazil, within Saab business area Aeronautics, will together with Geovane Pellegrino, Gripen Programme Manager at Embraer, give an update on the Gripen Programme and provide insights on the development of Gripen in Brazil. After the presentation, Jonas Hjelm, Senior Vice President and head of Saab business area Aeronautics, and Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defence and Security, will join the stage to answer questions. Held at Pavillion 2, Mezzanine2.



-ends-

