Collins Aerospace to Highlight Broad Portfolio of Offerings for Security and Defense Customers at Latin America Aerospace & Defense and Security 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --– At Latin America Aerospace & Defense and Security International Exhibition (LAAD) 2019, taking place April 2 -5, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Collins Aerospace (Hall 3, Stand J.15) will showcase its broad portfolio of offerings to help customers successfully complete defense and security missions.



“Collins Aerospace has been established in the Latin America region for several decades, and provides a broad range of defense and aerospace solutions for military forces, aircraft manufacturers, airlines and other customers,” said Henry Brooks, president, Customer & Account Management for Collins Aerospace. “In our new setup, we are committed to bring more comprehensive solutions to our customers locally to build and strengthen relationships in this important region, leveraging the local resources we have in the regional facilities.”



Senior leaders from Collins will be available in Hall 3, Stand J.15 to discuss the entire company portfolio and solutions on display that include:



Coalescence: A mixed reality system that enables a trainee to interact with real objects and people and provides haptic feedback that is crucial to a positive training experience and effective learning transfer. Coalescence enables training on a wide variety of tasks across air, land and sea domains.

optimum performance at altitudes from mean sea level up to 10,000 meters.



--PSR-500 perimeter surveillance radar system: Featuring Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW), this advanced surveillance radar system can sense targets in all weather conditions, including rain and fog, 24 hours a day. Using range and target behavior analysis algorithms, the radars can adapt to the surveillance needs of many types of sites with a low false alarm rate.



--NavHub GNSS navigation system: Based upon Collins Aerospace’s Selective Availability/Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) GPS receivers, NavHub is strategically designed to meet the fast-moving and demanding combat environments that global ground and maritime platforms demand for assured navigation.



--TruNet GR-2500: Two-channel networked communications ground radio that provides narrowband and wideband – high-speed mobile ad hoc networked communications, point-to-point data, voice and the latest in-theater IP-based waveform communications, capable of hosting customer specific waveforms.



--Guidance navigation control: Highly accurate small and lightweight inertial measurement units that provide precision guidance solutions to advanced missiles and munitions for a wide range of vehicles and aircraft.



--Rescue Hoist: The company’s Goodrich rescue hoists have field-proven success in high-demand, extreme-environment missions and have been instrumental in saving lives in disaster relief efforts worldwide.





Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp. is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.



