Industry Engaged in Attack Class Submarine Program

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 01, 2019)

Australian companies and universities continue to show a high level of interest in the Attack class submarine program.



The Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the Attack class submarine Combat System Integrator, Lockheed Martin Australia, has selected ten organisations to participate in research and development topics.



“Following a competitive selection process, these organisations have been selected to develop 13 research & development concept papers on topics related to the Attack class,” Minister Pyne said.



“The research grants, totalling $900,000, cover a range of topics including the automated detection and tracking of passive acoustic contacts, high resolution underwater surveys, submarine communication methods and submarine operator, maintainer and command team training.”



The Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said of the ten organisations selected, nine were Australian small to medium enterprises and universities.



“This announcement demonstrates the Government’s commitment to developing a sovereign defence industry,” Senator Reynolds said.



“The papers demonstrating the most promise will be further developed through ongoing partnerships, grants and support as part of the broader investment in Attack class submarine research and development.”



Further topics for the Attack class submarine Combat System Integrator Research and Development Program will be released in July 2019, providing industry with ongoing opportunities to be involved.



