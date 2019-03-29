RAF Typhoons Intercept Russian Aircraft over the North Sea

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued March 29, 2019)

Continuing their flights around northern Europe, two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers were met and escorted by Royal Air Force Typhoons over the North Sea. (RAF photo)

Today, RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon fighter aircraft scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth, with an RAF Voyager from RAF Brize Norton, to monitor two Russian Blackjacks approaching UK airspace.



The RAF worked closely with NATO partners to monitor the Russian aircraft as they passed through a variety of international airspace before they were intercepted over the North Sea. Our fighters escorted them from the UK’s area of interest and ensured that they did not enter UK sovereign airspace.



The RAF routinely identify, intercept and escort Russian aircraft that transit international airspace within proximity to the UK’s area of interest and continue to be on call every day.



This is the second time this week RAF aircraft have taken to the air to investigate Russian activity, following a similar incident on Wednesday evening, but on that occasion an intercept by the Typhoons was not necessary.



