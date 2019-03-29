KNM Maud to Norway for the First Time

(Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence; issued March 29, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Displacing five times as much as one of its frigates, the Norwegian Navy’s new logistic support ship, KNM Maud, finally arrived in Bergen on March 29. She is named after the first queen of independent Norway. (RNoN photo)