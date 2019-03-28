Russian Defence Ministry Discuss a Number of Innovative Projects and Technologies

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 28, 2019)

Today, the acting chief of the Russian Main Directorate of Research Activities of the Russian Defence Ministry Major General Goncharov chaired an off-site session to discuss innovative projects and technologies of the Russian Defence Ministry at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre.



The attendees discussed main issues of initiative development (innovation projects) in the interests of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Moreover, the Commission on Innovative Projects and Technologies discussed innovative developments carried out by scientific companies based on the ERA Military Innovation Technopolis.



As part of the development of cooperation between departments, the Commission was presented with developments made in the interests of the military-industrial complex.



The session was attended by representatives of the main commands, military command and control units, defence industrial enterprises companies and universities.



-ends-

