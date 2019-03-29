Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 29, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $237,523,200 fixed-price-incentive contract for development and qualification of a hardware design modification to the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 1, 2021.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $81,738,692 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-C-0065).



