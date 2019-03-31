New Russian Aircraft Successfully Completes Its First Test Flight

(Source: TASS; published March 30, 2019)

The Ilyushin IL-112V, the first all-new light military transport aircraft built in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, made its first flight on March 30. It has a payload of 5 tonnes and uses only Russian-made components. (UAC photo)





"An Il-112V light military transport aircraft performed its maiden flight successfully," the press service said.



The flight was being performed on the eve of the 125th birth anniversary of Soviet aircraft designer Sergei Ilyushin.

Footage of the Ilyushin IL-112V aircraft first flight https://t.co/j33gNIckgB pic.twitter.com/j8WbKZlwHH — UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) March 30, 2019



This is the first military transport plane designed in Russia from scratch during the post-Soviet era. Work to create it has been in progress since 2014.



According to its specifications, the new plane will be capable of carrying of up to 5 tonnes of cargo. It is designed to transport troops, military equipment and weapons.



The aircraft’s maiden flight was postponed several times.



Russia's First Post-Soviet Era Military Transport Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight

(Source: Xinhua; posted March 31, 2019)