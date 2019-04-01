Embraer Showcases A Wide Range of Defense & Security Solutions for LAAD 2019

(Source: Embraer; issued April 01, 2019)

SÃO PAULO, Brazil --- Embraer will be present at the 12th edition of LAAD Defence & Security 2019, the leading Latin American exhibition of defense and security segments, which takes place in April 2-5 at Riocentro, in the city of Rio de Janeiro.



The company will showcase integrated solutions and applications of Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), integrated information systems, communication, monitoring and surveillance of frontiers, radar technologies and space systems, in addition to aircraft A-29 Super Tucano, light attack and advanced training, and the KC-390, a multi-mission military transport aircraft.



Over the last few years, Embraer was able to apply its five-decade expertise in aircraft development and manufacturing to diversify the defense and security portfolio, mostly through its affiliated companies. Among those companies are Atech, a Brazilian business leader in critical mission and complex systems and a provider of integrated solutions for defense, security, air traffic and civil applications as well as Savis, a company that develops, integrates and deploys systems and services for Border Monitoring and Protection of Strategic Structures.



Visiona Space Technology, a joint venture between Embraer and Telebras, is responsible for the systems integration of the Geostationary Defense Satellite of Strategic Communications of Brazilian government. Visiona is a consolidated company regarding satellite systems and, recently, as part of a project of the Attitude and Orbit Control System (AOCS), that developed the first Brazilian software for satellites guiding.



Embraer will hold three press briefings during LAAD:

- Tuesday, 2nd, at 2pm - Press briefing KC-390

- Wednesday, 3rd, at 11am - Press briefing Atech

- Wednesday, 3rd, at 2pm - Press briefing Embraer – Saab Gripen Program



All will be held at Mezzanine 2, Pavilion 2.





Leader in the aerospace and defense industry in Latin America, Embraer Defense & Security offers a complete line of integrated solutions such as C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computing and Intelligence Center), state-of-the-art radar production technologies, advanced information and communication, integrated border monitoring and surveillance systems, as well as military and transport aircraft of authorities. With a growing presence in the global market, Embraer Defense & Security products are present in more than 60 countries.



