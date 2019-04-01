Airbus and Helibras Arrive in Rio for LAAD 2019 to Reinforce Their Commitment to Latin America

Between 2-5 April, at Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, Airbus will display key products and technologies from Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters in one of Latin America’s most important trade shows – LAAD Defence & Security.



Spanning civil and defense transport aircraft, security and surveillance solutions, as well as space satellite systems, Airbus will also highlight its partnership with Brazil and its commitment and successful investment in the country over many decades.



Airbus Defence and Space will promote its complete product portfolio, from transport aircraft to latest space and security solutions. It will show the versatile C295, aircraft able to perform the most different missions, such as search and rescue, maritime patrol, cargo and troop transport or disaster relief, among others. A mockup of the combat-proven tanker transport aircraft A330MRTT will be also on display. Having the capacity to carry the most fuel, passengers and cargo of any new generation tanker transporter, the A330MRTT is able to meet the same operational requirements with fewer flights and flight hours.



As part of its stand in n°H50 Hall 3, Airbus will display the agile and compact AstroBus-S. The benchmark AstroBus-S is a very-high-resolution Earth Observation satellite system that can be delivered in the record time of less than two years. Airbus Defence and Space will also show its Telecom Satellite segment products and the latest solutions in the secure communications and intelligence business.



Helibras, the Brazilian subsidiary of Airbus Helicopters, will showcase its mission-ready product line at the outdoor chalet Nº30. On display will be the first naval combat H225M, developed and assembled by Helibras Brazil teams to meet the requirements of the Brazilian Navy. Within the Helibras static display, showgoers will see firsthand one of the Brazilian Army’s upgraded Fennecs, as well as an actual size mock-up of the lightweight military multi-role H145M helicopter, which can be used for a variety of military operations including utility, reconnaissance, search and rescue, armed scout and medical evacuation.



Helibras will also invite visitors to experience the innovative HForce weapon system and will demonstrate the advanced Helionix avionics suite already in service with the H135, H145, H160 and H175 helicopter types.



Alberto Robles, Head of Airbus Strategy & International for Latin America, said: “LAAD is among the most important defense exhibition for Airbus, demonstrating the relevance of Brazil on the world stage and showcasing our most advanced defense products, based not only on our aircraft, satellites and helicopters, but also on our broad portfolio of defense solutions, and advance equipment.”



The Brazilian Air Force currently operates 12 C295 transport aircraft; it has received the first of three C295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft and nine P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft modernized by Airbus. Additionally, Sky Brasil-1, a telecommunications satellite made by Airbus Defence and Space for AT&T/DIRECTV, was successfully launched in 2017 on an Ariane 5 rocket.



Helibras is the only Latin American helicopter manufacturer and a key actor in aerospace and defense-related services. In its 40 years of operations, Helibras the company has delivered more than 800 helicopters and won 50 percent of the turbine helicopter market. Helibras has facilities in Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Atibaia and Brasília.



Currently, Airbus has more than 1,200 employees in Latin America throughout the region, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay. In Brazil alone, the company has more than 500 employees.



Recently, the Airbus Foundation and Helibras launched the Flying Challenge, a youth development program that provides students with mentoring and academic assistance in math and Portuguese and offers parents behavioral lectures and support. The program winners had the unique opportunity to fly in the full flight simulator of the H225 Airbus helicopter.





