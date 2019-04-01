Rosoboronexport to Present Military Equipment and Unique Proposals for Infrastructure Projects at LAAD 2019

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued April 01, 2019)

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is organizing Russia’s display at the LAAD International Latin American Aero & Defense Exhibition 2019, which will be held from 2 to 5 April in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



“Russia has been cooperating with Brazil for 25 years. The country is a foothold for Rosoboronexport on the Latin American continent. Law enforcement agencies of the countries in the region are well aware of the reliability and usability of the Russian aircraft, Mi-17 and Mi-35M helicopters, armored vehicles, air defense systems, and small arms. We continue to maintain contacts on deliveries of modern Russian arms and are also actively engaged in modernization and after-sales support of earlier delivered products through technological cooperation and assistance for the construction of hi-tech infrastructure facilities," Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev said.



“Rostec is cooperating with Latin American partners both in the military-technical field and in civil industries. At the moment, we are working on projects in various sectors, including aviation, communications, and the supply of trucks and power equipment," said Sergey Chemezov, Director General of Rostec. “For example, our multi-purpose helicopter Mi-171A2 is being certified by ANAC, Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency. After obtaining approval from the air authority, Brazilian companies will be able to use the machine for performing a variety of missions, including flights in hard-to-reach regions, which is highly relevant for the region.”



The joint Russian display (Pavilion 3, Stand G.60) includes Rosoboronexport and NPK Techmash stands where about 350 exhibits are on display. This year, Rosoboronexport showcases more than 60 weapons and pieces of military equipment for all services of armed forces in Rio de Janeiro.



A scale model of the Orlan-10E unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) will be showcased at the Rosoboronexport stand. In addition, the Company will demonstrate a number of new Russian-made weapons and models of military equipment having significant export potential in Latin America: the Kalashnikov AK-12, AK-15 and AK-200 series assault rifles, Sarsar and Karakurt-E class small missile ships, BT-3F armored personnel carrier, Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft and an aerial reconnaissance system with the Orion-E medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAVs.



The Su-30 multirole fighters of different versions, MiG-29M/M2 multi-functional fighters, Yak-130 training (combat training) aircraft, Mi-28NE attack helicopters, Ka-52 scout/attack helicopters, Mi-17 military transport helicopters and Mi-171E transport helicopters are considered to have the greatest potential for the Latin American market among the systems presented.



In addition, Russia’s partner countries in the region are interested in such air defense systems as the Pantsir-S1 SP AA gun/SAM system, Igla-S and Verba man-portable air defense missile systems, and Buk-M2E and Tor-M2KM SAM systems, armored vehicles like the BMPT tank support combat vehicle, BTR-80 and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, as well as the Khrizantema-S and Kornet-EM ATGM systems.



During the exhibition, Rosoboronexport will hold a number of presentations of advanced Russian-made products for foreign customers from the region, as well as present its capacity to build high-tech infrastructure facilities designed to train personnel and keep military equipment in service with Latin American countries in operational readiness.



