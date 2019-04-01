Naval Group Attends LAAD 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO --- From 2nd to 5th April 2019, Naval Group participates to LAAD Defence & Security – International Defence and Security Exhibition, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Naval Group will showcase the state-of-art innovations created for modern navies, demonstrating its capabilities in modern military ship and submarine building along with high tech solutions for systems and competence as leading naval integrator. Please come and meet our experts at booth # D.70.



Naval Group, a long-term strategic partner of Brazilian sovereignty



The Latin American Defence and Security exhibition – LAAD- is an opportunity to reinforce the long-lasting presence of Naval Group in Brazil and to reiterate its commitment to Brazil as a major industrial partner.



Naval Group is grateful for the trust of the Brazilian authorities and the Brazilian Navy and is proud to provide technological superiority through its range of products. In 2009, Brazil contracted with Naval Group for the building of four conventional propulsion submarines and technical assistance to support Brazil integrating its own nuclear plant in a submarine. Brazil launched its first Brazilian built Scorpène submarine in December 2018. Brazil now possesses a full capability to manufacture a submarine from steal sheet forming to testing of embedded systems and 2000 people are currently employed.



Naval Group presents its leading technologies at LAAD 2019



Naval Group is one of the few companies in the world with the ability to deliver complete warships with their combat system and all the critical equipment necessary to engage naval power in a theatre of operations. It is involved at every stage in the product life cycle. The group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. This in-house production provides a great capability to meet its customer’s requirements thanks to high-degree adaptability.



With a 400 years’ experience with the French Navy, Naval Group is attentive to the customer and is able to provide unique tenders, in cooperation with local industrial networks. With a wide and complete range of naval solutions, Naval Group addresses to the different needs of worldwide navies with sea-proven designs.



Benefiting from the French Navy legacy and proven by its strong credentials, Scorpène is ideally suited for action and operational effectiveness. Scorpène combines unique platform and combat system skills to provide operational superiority and safety. Scorpène is an ocean-going submarine also designed for shallow waters operations. Multipurpose, it fulfils the entire scope of missions such as Anti-Surface and Anti-Submarine Warfare, special operations, offensive minelaying and intelligence gathering.



Combat-proven, Scorpène is equipped with the latest generation of combat system SUBTICS that addresses the growing challenges of modern submarines missions such as land-attack and deep strike. Highly modular and scalable, SUBTICS can be integrated either on new platforms or as part of modernization programs for existing submarines. With Scorpène, Naval Group contributes to strengthen the sovereignty of its customers through long-term partnerships, industrial cooperation and through-life support services.



The multi role frigate Gowind is Naval Group’s response to 21st century defence and security challenges. This platform combines high survivability characteristics with outstanding anti-air (AAW), anti-surface (ASuW) and anti-submarine (ASW) warfare performances. These unique platform and combat system skills provide operational superiority and safety.



The Gowind is operated with the SETIS. This combat management system provides the operator with the best management and decision-making aid and ensures the Gowind supremacy over conventional and asymmetric threats. This state-of-the-art combat is combat-proven on the French Navy’s FREMM frigates and interoperable with NATO systems. Nine of the ten Gowind vessels contracted are being built with foreign partners in Malaysia and Egypt. The first Gowind built in Egypt was launched on September 6, 2018.





Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence. The group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenue of €3.6 billion and has a workforce of 14,860 (data for 2018).



