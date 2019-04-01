Airbus Sells Its Shares In Alestis Aerospace

GETAFE, Spain --- Airbus has entered into an agreement to sell its shares in Alestis Aerospace to Aciturri, a company headquartered in Miranda de Ebro, Spain.



With this acquisition, Aciturri will become the majority shareholder of Alestis Aerospace, holding 76% of Alestis’ shares, in collaboration with SEPI which will maintain its participation with 24% of the new shareholding structure.



“Aciturri's acquisition of Airbus' shares in Alestis reinforces the company’s position as a supplier of reference in the aerospace sector and ensures its long-term viability and future,” said Alberto Gutierrez, Head of Airbus Spain and Head of Military Aircraft at Airbus Defence and Space.



Alestis Aerospace is an aerostructures supplier and a leader in composite technology, whose activities include the design, development, and manufacturing of structural aerospace components. In 2018, its revenues reached € 283 million and the company has more than 1,600 employees distributed mainly between Spain and Brazil.



Airbus entered into the shareholding structure of Alestis Aerospace in 2014.



The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions’ precedent that should be completed in the short term.





