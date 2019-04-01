Leonardo: Contract Signed in Brazil to Detect Oil Spills Using COSMO-Skymed Earth Observation Satellites

ROME --- Leonardo, through its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil, signed a contract with Petrobras for satellite monitoring of the company's oil rigs in the Campos basin, north of Rio de Janeiro. The activity, which continues a multi-year collaboration, aims to detect any oil spills from the exploration and production operations. The announcement was made ahead of LAAD Defense and Security Exhibition, Rio de Janeiro, 2-5 April.



The 14 months contract includes the supply to Petrobras of an average of 150 images per month from the COSMO-SkyMed satellites constellation, the most advanced radar Earth observation system, as well as specialised technical services available 24 hours a day. More than 50 oil platforms operating in the Campos basin will be monitored by COSMO-SkyMed satellites, the only ones capable of providing night and day information in any weather condition with a high frequency of review, ensuring coverage of the entire area and of additional 40 critical locations every 48 hours.



Petrobras is the largest Brazilian company in the energy sector. Active in the production, refining and transport of oil & gas products, Petrobras is one of the world leaders in the technologies for exploration in deep and ultra-deep waters.



In Brazil, Leonardo has been present for more than twenty years in the space sector through its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and with offices in São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Cuiabá, Telespazio Brasil is one of the leading Brazilian providers of satellite services and solutions in the communications, multimedia, and Earth observation sectors, as well as engineering, operations and maintenance services for satellite ground systems.



The contract announced today represents a new success in the business area of services and applications based on data from the COSMO-SkyMed satellites, already used in Brazil for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon, for safety, to support agriculture and for Defense applications.



