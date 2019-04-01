Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 01, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Boeing Defense Space and Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $250,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Joint Direct Attack Munition/Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM/LJDAM) technical services, aircraft integration, and sustainment.



This contract provides for JDAM/LJDAM-specific activities including, but not limited to, technical services, aircraft integration, and sustainment.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, and is expected to be complete by March 2029.



This contract involves sales to the U.S. government (52 percent); and foreign military sales (48 percent) to various countries.



Fiscal 2019 (Air Force and Navy) procurement and ammunition funds in the amount of $12,829,441 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8681-19-D-0005).



-ends-

