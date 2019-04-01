Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 01, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $151,287,000 fixed-price-incentive-firm modification (P00016) to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001).



This modification provides for the procurement of long-lead items for the manufacture and delivery of 21 F-35 Lightning II Lot 14 low-rate initial production aircraft for the governments of Australia (15) and Norway (6).



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in Dec 2022.



International partner funds in the amount of $151,287,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchase for the governments of Australia ($108,170,000; 71 percent); and Norway ($43,117,000; 29 percent) under a cooperative agreement.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

