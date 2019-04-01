RAWALPINDI, Pakistan --- Reference repeated Indian claims about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 by India and use of F16 in air battle on 27 February:
The event of 27 Feb is part of history now. No Pakistani F16 was hit by Indian air force.
As regard PAF action for strikes across [Line of Control], it was done by JF-17 from within Pakistan airspace. Later, when 2 Indian jets crossed LOC they were shot down by PAF.
Whether it was F-16 or JF-17 which shot down 2 Indian aircraft is immaterial.
Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F-16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets in self defence.
India can assume any type of their choice even F-16.
Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence.
