Reference Repeated Indian Claims about Shooting Down of Pakistani F-16 by India

(Source: Pakistan Inter Services Public Relations Directorate; issued April 01, 2019)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan --- Reference repeated Indian claims about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 by India and use of F16 in air battle on 27 February:



The event of 27 Feb is part of history now. No Pakistani F16 was hit by Indian air force.



As regard PAF action for strikes across [Line of Control], it was done by JF-17 from within Pakistan airspace. Later, when 2 Indian jets crossed LOC they were shot down by PAF.



Whether it was F-16 or JF-17 which shot down 2 Indian aircraft is immaterial.



Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F-16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets in self defence.



India can assume any type of their choice even F-16.



Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence.



-ends-

