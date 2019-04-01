Bombardier Signs Firm Purchase Agreement for Six Q400 Turboprops

(Source: Bombardier Inc.; issued April 01, 2019)

TORONTO -– Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified at this time, has signed an order to acquire six new Q400 aircraft.



Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$ 202 million.



“The Q400 aircraft offers the perfect balance of passenger comfort and operating economics while maintaining its unmatched range and speed advantage versus other turboprops,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The demand for turboprop aircraft worldwide is tremendous and the Q Series aircraft are ideally positioned to meet the needs of regional airlines as they offer a unique ability to serve diverse and challenging environments. The Q400 offers the lowest seat costs amongst turboprops, with an enhanced passenger experience and a proven 99.5 per cent reliability.”





With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services.



