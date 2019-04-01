China Launches New System to Defend Islands and Reefs in South China Sea

(Source: China Military Online; issued April 01, 2019)

BEIJING --- China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) launched a new type of offshore platform at the 2019 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA).



The unattended, all-weather information network node system, integrating multidimensional situational awareness and integrated information services, is important for island reef construction and protection, maritime research, and maritime public services.



The system has two variants: a floating integrated information platform (IIFP) and a more powerful island reef-based integrated information system (IRBIS).



It is reported that the relatively “lightweight” IIFP can be deployed in all sea conditions. IIFP uses solar power to sustain itself and has good adaptability. It can be deployed to appropriate sea area by tugboat and other vessels and be operated remotely without on-duty personnel. It can perform various functional tasks as required, for example, as a 4G or shortwave communication base station, a marine environmental monitoring platform, a tsunami early warning facility, an auxiliary navigation service system or continuous surveillance of offshore target.



The Island Reef-Based Information System (IRBIS) is a more complex, all-weather, fixed and unattended system, consisting of shallow water platform and electronic mission system that can be equipped with a variety of sensors, which make it more powerful.



No matter which kind of variant it is, or whether it is military or civilian, there must be broad application prospects. And for the areas that we’re more focused on, the platform systems can play an important role in the construction on China’s Nansha and Xisha Islands, defending the islands and reefs, and continuous monitoring of targeted waters.



In addition to being applied to homeland security and marine scientific research, they are also important platforms for providing public service products, including disaster reduction and rescue, and maritime positioning and navigation.



-ends-

