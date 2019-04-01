Viva Air Selects CFM to Power its New Fleet in $3.2 Billion Order

(Source: CFM International; issued April 01, 2019)

MEDELLIN, Colombia --- Viva Air and CFM International have finalized the airline's selection of CFM engines to power its new fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.



The order, which is valued at $3.2 billion U.S. at list price, includes LEAP-1A new engines to power 35 A320neo aircraft, CFM56-5B new engines to power 15 A320ceo aircraft, and an aftermarket support contract for the LEAP-1A engines. Deliveries of the A320ceo aircraft began in 2018; the first A320neo is schedule for delivery in 2020.



To support its A320neo fleet, Viva Air also signed a Rate Per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement with CFM Services. RPFH agreements are part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings. Throughout the term of the 12-year agreement, CFM guarantees maintenance costs for the airlines 70 LEAP-1A engines on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.



"It is an historic day for Viva Air Group," said Félix Antelo, CEO of Viva Air. "We are proud to announce this partnership with CFM International. LEAP-1A engines are the best option to power our 35 new A320neo aircraft; they will bring us important savings in fuel and maintenance that will benefit our operation and mainly our passengers due to an efficient operation and more affordable prices."



"It has been exciting to watch Viva Air grow over the last seven years and to be a part of this dynamic team," said Chaker Chahrour, vice president & general manager of Global Sales & Marketing for CFM parent company GE Aviation. "We appreciate the high level of confidence this agreement shows in CFM and we look forward to further strengthening this very special relationship in the years to come. We believe the LEAP-1A engine is going to be an important element in Viva's continued growth. We also believe the engine will prove to be a very valuable asset in terms of the fuel efficiency and industry-leading daily utilization it will bring to the new A320neo fleet."





Viva Air is a pioneer group of low-cost airlines based in Colombia and Peru, created by Irelandia Aviation, developer leader of low-cost airlines worldwide. Operates national and international flights in more than 21 destinations and in 2019 will carry 7.5 million passengers. Viva Air has a strong expansion plan supported by the order of 50 new aircraft Airbus A320.



CFM56-5B and LEAP-1A engines are products of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. The LEAP engine family is the fastest-selling in aviation history with more than 17,355 orders and commitments booked February 2019.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Viva Air finalized its order for 50 A320 Family aircraft on Dec. 22, 2017.)



