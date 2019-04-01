Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 01, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a $2,457,390,566 modification (P00015) to a previously-awarded contract HQ0147-17-C-0032 for the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors and associated one-shot devices to support the U.S. government (USG) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case requirements.



The THAAD interceptors and associated one-shot devices will be procured under fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract line items.



The value of this contract is increased from $1,431,251,585 to $3,888,642,151.



One offer was solicited with one offer received. The work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Sunnyvale, California; Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; and Troy, Alabama, with an expected completion date of April 1, 2026.



Fiscal 2019 USG procurement funds in the amount of $922,729,226; and KSA FMS funds in the amount of $1,534,661,340 are being obligated at time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

