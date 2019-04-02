About 120 new modern tanks have entered the service of the Eastern military district troops since the beginning of this year.
Tank units have been armed with the modernized T-80 tanks.
Combat vehicles have strengthened the combined-armed forces of the district deployed in the Amur and Sakhalin regions, Primorsky Krai.
The received vehicle with its installed modern equipment, including multi-channel sights of the gunner, arms stabilizers, TVN-5 surveillance devices, radio stations, as well as modular dynamic protection will significantly increase the military capabilities of tank units in solving combat training tasks.
-ends-