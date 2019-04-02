About 120 Tanks Enter the Service with the Eastern MD Troops This Year

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 02, 2019)

About 120 new modern tanks have entered the service of the Eastern military district troops since the beginning of this year.



Tank units have been armed with the modernized T-80 tanks.



Combat vehicles have strengthened the combined-armed forces of the district deployed in the Amur and Sakhalin regions, Primorsky Krai.



The received vehicle with its installed modern equipment, including multi-channel sights of the gunner, arms stabilizers, TVN-5 surveillance devices, radio stations, as well as modular dynamic protection will significantly increase the military capabilities of tank units in solving combat training tasks.



