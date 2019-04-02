Strong Support for U.S. Navy Electronic Warfare Simulation Program

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 02, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- The U.S. Navy’s EW Simulator Development RDT&E program develops technology and testing to ensure that airborne jamming and self-protection systems provide the best protection in the years ahead. Of special interest to military planners is applying this work to such platforms as the all-important EA-18G Growler and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



Based on an estimated projection of the FY19 U.S. defense budget, $409 million will likely be spent on the EW Simulator Development program through 2028.



A funding increase from $18.3 million in FY18 to $94.5 million in FY19 supports the procurement of the first two of three signal detection and location systems, two additional passive radar systems, and an additional L-band radar signal emulator for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapon Division Land Range and Sea Range.



The objectives of the EW Simulator Development program are to develop simulation facilities and techniques that will allow planners to evaluate the effectiveness of EW systems in real-world engagement situations and to introduce modern, effective systems into naval aviation.



Current and emerging EW programs that benefit from the EW Simulator Development effort include the ALR-67 radar warning receiver, the ALQ-214 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures suite, and the Next Generation Jammer, among many others.



A report on the EW Simulator Development is available from Forecast International.



