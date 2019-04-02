Successful SeaSpider Sea Trials in the Baltic Sea

(Source: Atlas Elektronik GmbH; issued April 02, 2019)

The Surface Ship Torpedo Defence System was fitted on a multipurpose vessel belonging to the German MoD’s WTD 71 trials and evaluation unit. The system is designed to detect and kill incoming torpedoes using a SeaSpider underwater kill vehicle. (Atlas photo)

Atlas Elektronik GmbH announces successful SeaSpider sea trials in cooperation with the German Bundeswehr Technical Center for ships and naval weapons, maritime technology and research (WTD 71).



The full “sensor to shooter” functional chain of a hard-kill surface ship torpedo defense system with Torpedo Detection, Classification and Localisation (TDCL) and the SeaSpider Anti-Torpedo-Torpedo (ATT) has successfully been demonstrated on a surface ship.



Trials in the Baltic Sea for torpedo defence studies were conducted on a WTD 71 multipurpose vessel. These comprised the full functional chain with TDCL sonar and the third generation SeaSpider prototype with its above water launcher.



At the WTD71 test range, both a Mk37 torpedo-derived AUV and torpedoes of the DM2A3 type served as the threats, which were detected and localised with passive and active TDCL and the attendant data was used to cue the SeaSpider launch.



SeaSpider acquired the threats and homed in into closest point of approach (CPA). Successful “intercept” equivalent CPA was verified by acoustic and optical means.



After full evaluation of the trial results in 2018, information and pictures of the trials have now been approved for release.



Atlas Elektronik appreciates the cooperation with the German Bundeswehr Technical Center for ships and naval weapons, maritime technology and research (WTD 71) in the ongoing torpedo defense studies.



In parallel, Atlas Elektronik is conducting company funded serial product development of the SeaSpider ATT and the Atlas Elektronik surface ship torpedo defence suite.





