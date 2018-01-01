(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued äril 03, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) successfully completed preliminary flight tests of the Mi-26T2V helicopter. The machine is being prepared for a handover to the Russian Ministry of Defense to do joint official tests.



The upgraded heavy Mi-26T2V helicopter designed in the interests of the Ministry of Defense made its first flight in August 2018. The machine participated in the International Military and Technical Forum ARMY 2018. Then it was transferred to Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant to do preliminary flight tests.



The customer requested that Mi-26T2V should ensure completion of tasks even in regions with complex physical and geographical and adverse climatic conditions, at any time of the day, at equipped and unequipped routes, or even without routes, and on featureless terrain, in conditions of fire and information counteraction of the enemy.



The new helicopter differs from the basic Mi-26 model due to a modern integrated NPK90-2V avionics suite, which significantly simplifies piloting of the helicopter. The latest avionics system allows following the route in automatic mode, coming to a preset point, performing approach and final approach maneuvers, and returning to the main or alternate aerodrome.



The helicopter is also equipped with a digital flight center, and the crew cockpit has multi-function color LCD indicators that significantly reduce the workload of the flight crew. Moreover, Mi-26T2V got a new airborne defense complex Vitebsk that not only detects a threat to the helicopter, but also repels attacks.



Mi-26T2 lighting equipment is now adapted to the use with night vision goggles, and the cockpit is equipped with new energy-absorbing seats for the crew. There are also improvements to a navigation system and satellite communications of the helicopter.





