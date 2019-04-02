Shanahan Predicts Turkey Will Get the F-35 (excerpt)

(Source: Politico.eu; posted April 02, 2019)

By Connor O’Brien

Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan Tuesday predicted a dispute with Turkey over its planned purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system will be resolved so the U.S. won't be forced to deny the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to the NATO ally.Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Shanahan sounded an optimistic note that Turkey would instead purchase the U.S.-made Patriot missile system."I expect them to be delivered," Shanahan said, according to a pool report. "I am very confident in the Patriot proposal that we've delivered to Turkey, its availability, it's pricing, and very importantly, the industrial participation that comes along with the Patriot system." (end of excerpt)-ends-