India – MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 2, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of twenty-four (24) MH-60R Multi-Mission helicopters for an estimated cost of $2.6 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of India has requested to buy twenty-four (24) MH-60R Multi-Mission helicopters, equipped with the following:



-- thirty (30) APS-153(V) Multi-Mode radars (24 installed, 6 spares);

-- sixty (60) T700-GE-401C engines (48 installed and 12 spares);

-- twenty-four (24) Airborne Low Frequency System (ALFS) (20 installed, 4 spares);

-- thirty (30) AN/AAS-44C(V) Multi-Spectral Targeting System (24 installed, 6 spares);

-- fifty-four (54) Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation Systems (EGI) with Selective Availability/Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) (48 installed, 6 spares);

-- one thousand (1,000) AN/SSQ-36/53/62 sonobuoys;

-- ten (10) AGM-114 Hellfire missiles;

-- five (5) AGM-114 M36-E9 Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM);

-- four (4) AGM-114Q Hellfire Training missiles;

-- thirty-eight (38) Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) rockets;

-- thirty (30) MK 54 torpedoes;

-- twelve (12) M-240D Crew Served guns;

-- twelve (12) GAU-21 Crew Served guns;

-- two (2) Naval Strike Missile Emulators;

-- four (4) Naval Strike Missile Captive Inert Training missiles;

-- one (1) MH-60B/R Excess Defense Article (EDA) USN legacy aircraft.



Also included are

-- seventy (70) AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Devices;

-- fifty-four (54) AN/ARC-210 RT-1990A(C) radios with COMSEC (48 installed, 6 spares);

-- thirty (30) AN/ARC-220 High Frequency radios (24 installed, 6 spares);

-- thirty (30) AN/APX-123 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponders (24 installed, 6 spares);

-- spare engine containers;

-- facilities study, design, and construction; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; communication equipment; ferry support; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated cost is $2.6 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.



The proposed sale will provide India the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions along with the ability to perform secondary missions including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and communications relay. India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. India will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, New York. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of 20-30 U.S. Government and/or contractor representatives to India.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

