Opening of the New MBDA Data Centre

(Source: MBDA; issued April 03, 2019)

This information was first published by the DGA:



On 26th March, Christian Dugué, in charge of the Nuclear deterrent mission within DGA, has celebrated with Antoine Bouvier, CEO of MBDA, the opening of the new MBDA data and high-performance computing centre in Le Plessis-Robinson near Paris.



This high technology facility will be used in particular for the further development of our future missiles, and more particularly the ASN4G (Air-Sol Nucléaire de 4eme Génération), an hypersonic missile powered by an innovative scramjet technology, whose preliminary studies are already under way with the support of the ONERA (the French Aerospace Laboratory).



The entry into operational service of the ASN4G, planned for 2035, will maintain on the long term the credibility of the airborne component of the French nuclear deterrence, implemented by the Strategic Air Force (SAF) and by the Naval Nuclear Air Force (FANu).



This new Data Centre will have a computing power of up to 1000 teraflops. This computing power, 20 times higher than the resources currently in use at MBDA, will allow aerodynamic simulations of missiles in subsonic to hypersonic speed domains to validate the future products of MBDA, and in particular the future ASN4G missile.



