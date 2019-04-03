Leonardo Awarded New Contracts Totaling Worth 200 Million USD

Leonardo, through Leonardo DRS, has been awarded two contracts worth about USD 200 million, continuing its legacy of supporting the U.S. military.



In the first contract, Leonardo DRS received an award for its first production delivery order for the next-generation of U.S. Army mission command computing systems called the Mounted Family of Computer Systems (MFoCS) II. This modular, scalable system supports the Army’s current modernization strategy for ground combat vehicles, combat service support vehicles, and command posts.



The initial delivery order, worth USD 132 million, was placed with the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Office of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).



In a second contract, Leonardo DRS has been awarded a USD 67 million U.S. Army contract to provide vehicle-based infrared sensors for surveillance and fire control systems for a variety of ground combat vehicles.



Under the contract, the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems business unit is providing Horizontal Technology Integration Second Generation-Forward Looking Infrared (SG-FLIR) kits, a key infrared sensor supporting fire control and surveillance on a range of critical U.S. Army ground combat vehicles, including M1A1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles.





Leonardo DRS, based in the U.S., is focused on the supply of products, services and integrated support to the Armed Forces as well as to intelligence agencies and defense companies worldwide.



Leonardo DRS Receives First MFoCS II Delivery Order for U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it has received its first production delivery order for the next-generation of U.S. Army mission command computing systems called the Mounted Family of Computer Systems (MFoCS) II. This modular, scalable system supports the Army’s current modernization strategy for ground combat vehicles, combat service support vehicles, and command posts.



The initial delivery order, worth $132.1 million, was placed with the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Office of the Defense Information Systems Agency on behalf of U.S. Army Program Manager, Mission Command and US Army Program Executive Office – Command, Control and Communications – Tactical. The original contract award for the program was awarded to Leonardo DRS on May 25, 2018.



The MFoCS II family of systems will support the continued fielding and upgrades of the Army’s Joint Battle Command – Platform (JBC-P) and features critical system capability upgrades, cybersecurity improvements, and multi-touch displays. In addition, there are significant performance enhancements of the platform computing server as the Army continues to improve the JBC-P systems used for tactical situational awareness and global “Blue Force Tracking” and In-Transit Visibility logistics tracking.



“We are very proud to deliver these advanced MFoCS systems for joint service use to the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. As the Army continues its modernization efforts, MFoCS will serve as a critical enabler of the Mounted Computing Environment and the Modernized Network,” said Bill Guyan, vice president and general manager of the DRS Land Electronics business. “MFoCS II was designed to meet the extreme requirements of mission-critical reliability in the most demanding environments combined with robust security enhancements to ensure trusted performance today and into the future,” Guyan said.



A critical component of the MFoCS II system is the cyber-hardening technology inside the hardware. This Cyber Secure technology, called Edge-Assured™, ensures commanders are operating trusted and protected computer systems though all types of user operations. MFoCS II also retains key components and features of the first generation MFoCS platform, including a dismountable tablet, an expandable rugged platform computer and 12”, 15” and 17” sunlight readable rugged displays, featuring multi-touch functionality.



Under this delivery contract, Leonardo DRS will provide the Army with dismountable tablets, processor units, docking stations, keyboard units, interconnecting cables, and multiple sizes of ruggedized sunlight-readable multi-touch-screen display units.





