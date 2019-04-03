In Response to the Adria Airways’ Release About Cancelling the SSJ100 Order

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft; issued April 03, 2019)

In response to the Adria Airways’ release about cancelling the SSJ100 order for its fleet, the manufacturer of the type of the aircraft is to say the following:



In November 2018 there was a preliminary agreement achieved about the delivery of 15 aircraft to Adria Airways in 2019. The Agreement was supposed to be transferred to the firm order.



The institutions that were to provide the financing, after consideration the Adria Airways financial report for 2018, recommended SCAC to cancel the deal in order to factor out the losses. The recommendations were accepted and the work was stopped.



The delivery of the aircraft is impossible without the firm order.



-ends-

