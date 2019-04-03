Details of the F-39 Gripen Are Presented at LAAD 2019

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued April 03, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

During the LAAD 2019 Defense & Security exhibition, details of the current development status of the F-39 Gripen, the multi-mission fighter aircraft developed in a partnership between Sweden and Brazil, were revealed. At a press conference, representatives of Saab spoke about the latest advances in the production of the new vector of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), whose FTI (Flight Test Instrumentation) aircraft is due to take flight for the first time in 2019.



The Vice President of Saab's Gripen Brazil Business Unit, Mikael Franzén, spoke about the steps already completed by the Swedish version of the airplane: Beyond Visual Range (BVR) campaigns, missile and sensor tests and serial production.



"One thing we always cherish is the partnership between the two parts of the project: we have Brazilian and Swedish pilots participating in systems development. The last year was successful. Among other actions, we installed the engine in the first Gripen E for Brazil. This year, the first Brazilian aircraft will begin the flight test campaign in Linköping, Sweden," he said.



The exchange between countries has also generated new agreements. Two display systems developed in Brazil will also be adopted by the Swedish Air Force. "The Gripen fighters will now have the same configuration for the displays, harmonizing the Swedish and Brazilian programs. This means great savings on aircraft maintenance and future software development. This is really a good example of the successful collaboration between Saab and the Brazilian defense industry," explained Franzén.



The actual deliveries of the operating aircraft to the FAB will commence from 2021 and will be operated by Wing 2 in Anápolis (GO). Brazilian pilots will train in Sweden starting in 2020. The 36 aircraft will be produced in three ways: in Sweden by Saab; begun in Sweden and completed in Brazil; and produced in Brazil by Embraer.



Technology Transfer - In total, about 350 Brazilian professionals will participate in technology transfer projects by training in Sweden. To date, 165 Brazilian engineers have returned and most of them work at the Gripen Project and Development Center (GDDN), located at Embraer Defense in Gavião Peixoto (SP), which was inaugurated in 2016.



The technology transfer process of the Gripen Program involves 62 projects, including research by the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA) in areas relevant to the design of the next-generation of fighter aircraft such as fighter operational analysis, design and conceptual analysis of aircraft testing, jet engine testing, low-observance radar (stealth technology development) air inflow design, advanced fleet monitoring, electronics and processing systems for real-time intensive applications.



"The last year has been successful for the Brazilian Gripen programme. Among other things, we have installed both the Wide Area Display (WAD) and the engine on the first Gripen E for Brazil. This year, the first aircraft to Brazil will be delivered to start the flight test campaign in Linköping, Sweden", says Mikael Franzén, head of business unit Gripen Brazil, within Saab business area Aeronautics.



Last year the Swedish Air Force decided to equip their fighters with the WAD, the Head-Up Display (HUD) and the Helmet Mounted Display (HMD), developed by the Brazilian company AEL.



"The Swedish and the Brazilian Gripen fighters will have the same configuration for the displays, harmonizing the programmes. This means great savings to the aircraft maintenance and in future software development. This is really a good example of the successful collaboration between Saab and the Brazilian defence industry", says Mikael Franzén.



The transfer of technology programme continues to advance. So far, 165 Brazilian engineers have been trained in Sweden and completed their technology transfer programmes. Most of them are now working at the Gripen Design and Development Network (GDDN) in the state of São Paulo. GDDN was designed to serve as the technological development centre for Gripen in Brazil for Saab, Embraer and other Brazilian partner beneficiaries.



GDDN is the central hub for the Gripen development work in Brazil in areas such as vehicle systems, airframe design and systems installation, system integration, avionics, human-machine interface and communications. At GDDN, Gripen F, the two-seated version of Gripen, is being developed. Currently there are 120 engineers working at GDDN, in a great co-operation between Brazilians and Swedes.





