During the LAAD 2019 Defense & Security exhibition, details of the current development status of the F-39 Gripen, the multi-mission fighter aircraft developed in a partnership between Sweden and Brazil, were revealed. At a press conference, representatives of Saab spoke about the latest advances in the production of the new vector of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), whose FTI (Flight Test Instrumentation) aircraft is due to take flight for the first time in 2019.
The Vice President of Saab's Gripen Brazil Business Unit, Mikael Franzén, spoke about the steps already completed by the Swedish version of the airplane: Beyond Visual Range (BVR) campaigns, missile and sensor tests and serial production.
"One thing we always cherish is the partnership between the two parts of the project: we have Brazilian and Swedish pilots participating in systems development. The last year was successful. Among other actions, we installed the engine in the first Gripen E for Brazil. This year, the first Brazilian aircraft will begin the flight test campaign in Linköping, Sweden," he said.
The exchange between countries has also generated new agreements. Two display systems developed in Brazil will also be adopted by the Swedish Air Force. "The Gripen fighters will now have the same configuration for the displays, harmonizing the Swedish and Brazilian programs. This means great savings on aircraft maintenance and future software development. This is really a good example of the successful collaboration between Saab and the Brazilian defense industry," explained Franzén.
The actual deliveries of the operating aircraft to the FAB will commence from 2021 and will be operated by Wing 2 in Anápolis (GO). Brazilian pilots will train in Sweden starting in 2020. The 36 aircraft will be produced in three ways: in Sweden by Saab; begun in Sweden and completed in Brazil; and produced in Brazil by Embraer.
Technology Transfer - In total, about 350 Brazilian professionals will participate in technology transfer projects by training in Sweden. To date, 165 Brazilian engineers have returned and most of them work at the Gripen Project and Development Center (GDDN), located at Embraer Defense in Gavião Peixoto (SP), which was inaugurated in 2016.
The technology transfer process of the Gripen Program involves 62 projects, including research by the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA) in areas relevant to the design of the next-generation of fighter aircraft such as fighter operational analysis, design and conceptual analysis of aircraft testing, jet engine testing, low-observance radar (stealth technology development) air inflow design, advanced fleet monitoring, electronics and processing systems for real-time intensive applications.
