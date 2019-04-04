Patria Showcases Extensive Helicopter Support Services and High Performance Data Link Solution for UAVs at Rotorcraft & Unmanned Systems Asia Event in Singapore

Patria attends Rotorcraft & Unmanned Systems Asia event in Singapore, held on 9-11th April 2019 in Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore. The stand is H 17.



Helicopter life-cycle support services



Patria will showcase its helicopter life-cycle support services covering a full range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and supply services for helicopters, their components and equipment as well as helicopter upgrades and modifications. As FAA and EASA 145 repair station, Patria is a one-stop shop for comprehensive helicopter maintenance for Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter and Leonardo, as well as NHI NH90 Nordic Service Center.



Serving a wide range of customers, Patria offers on location MRO support to provide increased helicopter availability, and to boost its mission flexibility, also capabilities for modifying new and used helicopters are offered. One of the strengths is also the capability to provide on demand supply of components, spare parts and manpower. The helicopter operations are located in Finland, Norway and Sweden. The customer base includes defense forces, police and other public operators as well as private helicopter operators. Patria’s helicopter units have been key players in the helicopter maintenance business since 1947.



CANDL – Compact Airborne Networking Data Link



Patria will exhibit high performance networking data link solution: CANDL is a data link system for networking applications such as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT), Intra-Flight Data Link (IFDL) and Live Virtual Constructive training (LVC). It provides reliable long-range communication between up to 24 members in the same network.



Network configuration is automatic allowing dynamic joining/leaving of new members in the network as well as extending range to beyond line of sight by relaying data. Data communication is encrypted, and additionally it is possible to use internal COMSEC hardware module as well. CANDL has full Internet Protocol compatibility, therefore integration with any modern platforms is easy and there are no limitations for transmitted date types (e.g. C2, voice, HD video and DIS/HLA are supported).





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutionsPatria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia. Net sales totaled EUR 476.1 million in 2018, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



