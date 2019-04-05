Major Reform to Defence Industry Security Program

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 05, 2019)

Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, today announced major reforms to the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) to make it easier for industry to do business with Defence.



The reforms will maximise the benefits to Australian businesses from the unprecedented investment in defence industry by the Australian Government while providing better security outcomes for Australia.



Minister Reynolds said the reforms would allow DISP members to easily access security information, guidance and services and enable them to become ‘Defence-ready’ by establishing the necessary security practices for tendering opportunities involving classified information and assets.



“This is an exciting opportunity for Australian businesses. DISP membership is an essential stepping-stone for Australian businesses to become competitive when bidding for work with Defence and our international partners,” Minister Reynolds said.



“DISP membership also provides the tools they’ll need to protect Australia’s sensitive and classified information as well as their own intellectual property.”



Jason Brown, National Security Director, Thales Australia & New Zealand, said that these much-anticipated reforms will promote greater partnerships between Defence and industry by allowing entities to join the program without a Defence contract.



The new DISP will be available from 9 April 2019.



Australian companies are encouraged to register their interest in joining the program.



