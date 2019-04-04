Georgia Receives All Javelin Missile Systems

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 04, 2019)

By Derek Bisaccio

Georgia has received all of the Javelin systems it ordered from the U.S., the Defense Minister of that country said.



In a speech to Parliament on April 4, 2019, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria stated that Georgia has completed its purchase of the Javelin and the system “has been delivered to Georgia.” He had indicated earlier in 2019 that deliveries should be completed this year.



The U.S. State Department approved Georgia for the purchase of 410 Javelin missiles and 72 launch units in November 2017. A press release announcing the approval of the sale noted, “The Javelin system will provide Georgia with increased capacity to meet its national defense requirements.” The systems will boost Georgia’s anti-armor capabilities, allowing it to better defend against enemy tanks and armored vehicles.



Though the sale was small – the State Department estimated the contract would be worth a total of $75 million – it demonstrated deepening ties between the U.S. and Georgia, a nation that has sought NATO membership for years.



Georgia moved quickly to begin procurement after the approval of the sale. Deliveries were already being reported by early 2018 and some systems were on display in May of that year, confirming that a contract was in force.



According to the Georgian defense minister, besides the sale of the Javelins, the U.S. has also been providing assistance in repairing and modernizing helicopters. He said that, in 2019, the Georgian Defense Ministry had allocated GEL23 million (about $8.57 million) and the U.S. a similar amount, covering about GEL50 million ($18.62 million) for the Georgian helicopters.



