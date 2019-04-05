Remarks by Chargé Moses-Ones at the MRAP Donation Ceremony

(Source: US Embassy in Albania; issued April 03, 2019)

US Chargé d’Affaires to Albania Leyla Moses-Ones (L) with Albanian Defense Minister Olta Xhacka Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Brig Gen Bardhyl Kollcaku at the MRAP donation ceremony. (US Embassy photo)

Minister Xhacka, General Kollcaku, General Mullai, members of the Albanian Armed Forces (AAF), and distinguished guests.



Thank you for allowing me the privilege to be here with you today. It is an honor to partake in this commemorative ceremony. A ceremony that exemplifies the United States Governments commitment to stronger ties with Albania, and is a testament to our longtime friendship.



Today we celebrate the delivery of 37 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (or MRAPs) to the Albanian Armed Forces. These vehicles, in addition to the Armored Humvees previously provided, will help Albania achieve one of its primary NATO Capability Targets; the successful fielding of a Motorized Infantry Battle Group.



This new armored capability will enhance Albanian’s internal defense, strengthen NATO’s southern flank, and provide critical combat power to NATO that can be deployed in support of global operations. It is yet another example of how Albania is stepping up as a regional leader in the Balkans.



Under the outstanding leadership of Minister Xhacka and General Kollcaku, communication and cooperation between our two militaries has never been stronger. While the delivery of these vehicles marks the completion of one phase of our cooperation, we are excited about the future and the potential to collaborate in additional ways to enhance Albania’s land, air, and sea capabilities.



It is truly an exciting time to be a soldier, sailor, or airman in the Albanian Armed Forces.



We thank you for your commitment to modernizing the Armed Forces, for your commitment to reaching 2% on Defense Spending, and for your past – present – and future commitments to the alliance. We look forward to working with the Ministry of Defense and the Government of Albania on how we can further expand our military relationship.



U.S. Donates 37 Armored Vehicles to Albanian Armed Forces

(Source: Xinhua; issued April 05, 2019)

TIRANA --- The U.S. government donated 37 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs) to the Albanian Armed Forces in a ceremony held here on Thursday, a help to boost Albania's military capabilities.



Albanian Defense Minister Olta Xhacka, charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Tirana Leyla Moses-Ones and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Bardhyl Kollcaku attended the delivery ceremony.



In her speech, Xhacka thanked the U.S. government for its continued support to Albania and expressed gratitude for the donation of 37 armored vehicles, which will increase the capabilities and performance of the country's Armed Forces.



On her part, Moses-Ones underlined that the new armored capability will enhance Albanian's internal defense, strengthen NATO's southern flank, and provide critical combat power to NATO that can be deployed in support of global operations.



