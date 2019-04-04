Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 04, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $9,652,918 for modification P00002 to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2234) previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026.



This modification exercises an option for five aerial refueling retrofit kits for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.



Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (34.70 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (28.86 percent); Melbourne, Florida (5.50 percent); Dorset, England (3.11 percent); Irvine, California (2.99 percent); Columbia, Maryland (1.93 percent); North Hollywood, California (1.48 percent); East Aurora, New York (1.19 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (20.24 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,652,918 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

