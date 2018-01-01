Joining Forces: The Way Towards the European Defence Union

(Source: European Political Strategy Centre; issued Feb. 14, 2019

Defence matters in a time of unsettling shifts in Europe’s security environment, and as new uncertainties challenge the liberal international order that has prevailed since the end of World War II.Under the Juncker Commission, European defence cooperation has gained unprecedented momentum. Yet, notwithstanding the substantial progress achieved over the last two years, the lion’s share of the work lies ahead.This Brief highlights how a genuine and credible European Defence Union, in strong partnership with NATO, can effectively contribute to global stability, and deliver on the promise of lasting peace, security and prosperity.-ends-