KMW Set to Modernise 101 German Leopard 2 Main Battle Tanks

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued April 05, 2019)

The Leopard 2A7V is the German Army version of the Leopard 2A7+ developed by KMW for the export market. The upgrade contract allows KMW seven years to refurbish and upgrade 101 older Leo 2s, at a unit cost of about € 3 million. (KMW photo)

MUNICH / KOBLENZ, Germany --- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has been awarded a contract to modernise 101 Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks. The contract in question was signed on 28 March 2019 at the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment (BAAINBw). It is worth more than €300 million.



Among other things, the operating concept, targeting system and fire control computer as well as the chassis are being upgraded to the level of the Leopard 2 A7V.



By this step, the diversity of different models of main battel tanks being operated in the Bundeswehr will be reduced further and the logistical footprint of the systems will be simplified. Moreover, tank crews will no longer need additional training on the different Leopard variants to be able to operate the systems.



All 101 vehicles will have been delivered by 2026.





