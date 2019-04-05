Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Harris Night Vision Business

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued April 05, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, has signed a definitive agreement with Harris Corporation for the acquisition of Harris' Night Vision business for a purchase price of $350 million.



The transaction is conditioned on completion of Harris' proposed merger with L3 Technologies, Inc., as well as customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.



Headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, Harris Night Vision is a premier developer, producer and supplier of night vision technology for the U.S. and allied military and security forces and for the federal homeland security market.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: "The market position and technological strength of Harris Night Vision make this acquisition significant to our long-term growth strategy, with a particular focus on the U.S. Elbit Systems of America has a proven track record of providing high performance solutions and support services to the U.S. defense and homeland security markets. We believe that the completion of this acquisition will be beneficial both for Elbit Systems and for Harris Night Vision's employees and customers."





Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems.



Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israeli high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



(ends)



Harris Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell its Night Vision Business to Elbit Systems Ltd. for $350 Million

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued April 05, 2019)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- Harris Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd. today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Elbit Systems of America, LLC (ESA) will acquire Harris’ Night Vision business for $350 million in cash.



The transaction is conditioned on completion of Harris’ previously announced proposed merger with L3 Technologies, Inc. as well as customary closing conditions including receipt of regulatory approvals.



“In January 2019, we announced that as part of the L3 merger regulatory process we had proactively started exploring the sale of our Night Vision business,” said William M. Brown, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “With the signing of the agreement to divest the Night Vision business, and yesterday’s approval by shareholders of the L3 Harris merger, we have achieved two significant milestones towards completing the transformational merger in mid-calendar 2019.”



Proceeds from the divestiture are expected to be used to pre-fund the L3 Harris pension and return cash to shareholders.



Headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, the Night Vision business is a premier developer, producer and supplier of night vision technology for the U.S. and allied military and security forces and for the federal homeland security market. The Night Vision business reports as part of the Communication Systems segment. Learn more at harris.com/what-we-do/night-vision.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.





Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems.



-ends-

