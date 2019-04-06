Hunter Company Helps Put Fighter in the Air

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 06, 2019)

A Hunter-based company will help keep the Joint Strike Fighter in the air after winning a contract to manufacture parts for the engine that powers the global F-35 fleet.



Nupress Tools Pty Ltd and F-35 Program prime contractor Pratt & Whitney have signed a seven-year multi-million dollar contract to produce precision machined small parts for the F135 engine.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said work was expected to commence within 12 months and highlighted the Government’s commitment to growing Australia’s defence industry capability.



“Under this contract Nupress expect to produce 50 per cent of the global supply of five engine components for Pratt & Whitney,” Minister Pyne said.



“This is a fantastic achievement and I congratulate Nupress’ management and staff for their dedication to the global F-35 Program and Australia’s national security,” Minister Pyne said.



“This new work will build on Nupress’ existing contribution to the F-35 Program. The company already supplies Joint Strike Fighter canopy slings to the Varley Group, which is also based in the Hunter region.”



Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, CSC, said this additional work would create more jobs for Australians in the Hunter, building on the company’s current 50-strong workforce of structural and mechanical engineers, drafting, machinist, finance and administrative professionals.



“The small machined parts Nupress will manufacture for the F135 engine include components such as brackets, clamps, tubes and adaptors,” Senator Reynolds said.



“This is another example of our outstanding performance in the global Joint Strike Fighter Program, with Australian industry already having shared in more than $1.3 billion in global production contracts to date.”



-ends-

