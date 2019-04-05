Finnish Defense Forces Orders Porting of Essor Waveform to Bittium Tough SDR Tactical Radios

OULU, Finland -- Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defense Forces for the porting of the European ESSOR (European Secure SOftware-defined Radio) program’s OC1 (Operational Capability 1) phase wideband waveform to the Bittium Tough SDR radios that will be delivered to the Finnish Defense Forces.



Bittium and the Finnish Defense Forces have signed an agreement on the purchase of the Bittium Tough SDR handheld and vehicular radios in December 2018. The porting of the waveform to the national software-defined radios enables compatibility between radios used in European coalition operations, in accordance with the goals of the ESSOR program.



The ESSOR OC1 phase has continued the ESSOR program, started in 2009, with the aim of enhancing the operational capabilities of the ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform (HDR WF) meant for joint operations of different national troops. The Bittium Tough SDR products can flexibly use the most suitable and best performing waveform, such as the ESSOR HDR Waveform, Bittium TAC WIN Waveform and Bittium Narrowband Waveform. Using several waveforms, even simultaneously, improves compatibility and enables operations on different levels and missions.



The value of the purchase order is approximately €1.1 million (excl. VAT) and the corresponding work will be delivered by the end of the year 2019. The purchase order also includes options for the years 2020-2021. The total value of the options is approximately €2.5 million (excl. VAT).



