RUAG Distances Itself from Statements Made by Employee at the LAAD 2019

(Source: RUAG; issued April 05, 2019)

RUAG has unequivocally distanced itself from the statements made by a RUAG Ammotec manager at the LAAD 2019 in Brazil, one of the biggest defence and security trade fairs in Latin America. They do not reflect the company’s stance. RUAG does not take a position on political processes or developments. The employee in question will work with a focus on Europe in future. RUAG has revoked his responsibility for its Latin American business.





At the LAAD trade fair currently taking place in Rio de Janeiro, an RUAG Ammotec manager in attendance voiced his hopes that RUAG would be able to increase its business activities in Brazil and in Latin America in future due to changes in legislation. He was quoted in various media as having said that RUAG Ammotec “was very hopeful with this new administration”.



RUAG Ammotec produces ammunition both for the authorities (police and army) as well as for hunting and sport. Attending the relevant trade fairs has long been a central part of the company’s business activities. These specialist trade fairs are used for maintaining contacts and for advertising products.



RUAG has unequivocally distanced itself from these personal statements made by this employee. These statements do not reflect the stance of RUAG management. The statements were neither discussed nor endorsed. RUAG does not take a position on political processes or developments.



The employee in question has been recalled from the LAAD with immediate effect and been sent home. He will work with a focus on Europe in future. RUAG has revoked his responsibility for its Latin American business.



The statements are in no way related to the ammunition manufacturing project in Brazil that has been brought to a final halt. On the recommendation of the Federal Council in autumn 2018, RUAG fully discontinued its activities with respect to establishing an ammunition factory.



The statements likewise have no connection with the announced sale of RUAG Ammotec. Before the sales process can begin, the unbundling must be completed first. RUAG is aware that great care must be taken when choosing a possible buyer. RUAG will also consult the owner when it comes to deciding on a possible new owner.



When exporting from Switzerland and abroad, RUAG adheres strictly to the Swiss Federal Act on War Material as well as to all national and international legislation. This was recently audited by the Swiss Federal Audit Office, and Ammotec received good results.



RUAG Ammotec reported total sales of less than CHF 100,000 for Brazil in the last three years



