Tech Training to Support Growing F-35 Fleet

(Source: BAE Systems; issued April 08, 2019)

Six BAE Systems Australia technicians are completing training in the US to support the nation’s fleet of Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.



In the wake of the arrival of an additional two F-35 aircraft at Williamtown RAAF Base at the weekend, six BAE Systems Australia technicians will make a second trip to the US this week for further training to support the nation’s fleet of Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.



The technicians will receive on-the-job training at Luke Air Force Base with the Lockheed Martin Contractor Field Team, and they will return at the end of the month.



As part of their training, the BAE Systems technicians will assist with the completion of modifications on one of Australia’s F-35 aircraft.



The work will complement the 13 weeks of training previously undertaken at Fort Worth in 2018 and will further improve their proficiency in supporting the Australia’s Joint Strike Fighter fleet.



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Gabby Costigan said: “Our focus is to ensure that the capability of the team aligns with the requirements of the RAAF as the F-35 aircraft arrive in Australia and are brought into service.



“This team will lead our depot workforce and the training they receive will help keep us ahead of the curve as we build the capability of our workforce.



“They will train future staff as we ramp up our capability and capacity, working side-by-side with RAAF personnel at the Williamtown base.”



When all of Australia’s 72 aircraft are delivered, BAE Systems will support up to six dedicated F-35 maintenance bays employing around 100 people.



