ARH Tiger Support Contract Extension Announced

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 07, 2019)

The Australian Government has announced an extension to Airbus Australia Pacific’s through-life support (TLS) contract for the Australian Army’s Tiger Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter (ARH).



The ARH Tiger, first introduced into service in 2004, has matured into a critical asset for the Australian Defence Force.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP said the extension of the current support arrangements for the ARH Tiger demonstrated the Government’s ongoing commitment to this important Defence capability while providing long-term certainty for hundreds of defence industry employees across Australia.



“With an anticipated value of up to $790 million, this contract will see the continued employment of 60 staff in Darwin who provide maintenance and logistics support services at Army’s 1st Aviation Regiment,” Minister Pyne said.



Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said this investment would see the retention of 70 staff at the Army Aviation Training Centre in Oakey, Queensland, along with a further 130 skilled staff at Brisbane airport who provide commercial, engineering and logistics services.



“As part of this arrangement there is a provision for Airbus to provide long term labour to support the continued capability of Army aviation platforms across Australia.



“It allows Defence to exercise flexibility to continue its work with existing industry partners to support and improve the fleet whilst also meeting the capability requirements of the Army,” Minister Reynolds said.



-ends-

