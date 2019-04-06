New Weapons and Countermeasures for Air Combat Fleet

(Source: Australian Minister for Defence; issued April 06, 2019)

The Australian Government has approved Project AIR 6000 Phase 3 to acquire a range of new weapons and countermeasures for the F-35A Joint Strike Fighters and F/A-18F Super Hornets.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP and Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, made the announcement today outlining that self-protection was essential to Australia’s air combat capability.



“Aircraft self-protection countermeasures and weapons are essential elements of Australia’s air combat capability,” Minster Pyne said.



“This latest investment will ensure weapons and decoys are available as Australia’s air combat fleet transitions to the F-35A and Super Hornet.



“A range of complementary weapons and countermeasures will be acquired to provide comprehensive options for use in densely contested environments.”



Minister Reynolds said the Australian Government’s continued investment in the Joint Strike Fighter program, provided greater opportunities for Australian companies to maximise their success in the defence industry.



“The Australian Government is investing over $110 million into this phase of the Joint Strike Fighter program, sustaining more jobs in the Australian defence industry,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Thales Australia will supply weapon components, and Chemring Australia, will supply countermeasures for the project.”



“The Joint Strike Fighter program has so far delivered over 2,400 jobs with this number expected to increase to over 5,000 jobs by 2023.”



